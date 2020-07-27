Google extends work-from-home policy for its employees to summer 2021

FILE – This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Federal and state regulators in the U.S. are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits alleging Google has abused its dominance of online search and advertising to stifle competition and and boost its profits, according to a report published Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Google announced Monday it will let its employees work from home until at least July 2021, CNN reports.

The company had previously said most employees would be working remotely through the end of 2020, with some employees being allowed back into the office sooner.

In a memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by CNN Business, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has reopened 42 offices around the world.

