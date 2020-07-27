Google extends work-from-home policy for its employees to summer 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Google announced Monday it will let its employees work from home until at least July 2021, CNN reports.
The company had previously said most employees would be working remotely through the end of 2020, with some employees being allowed back into the office sooner.
In a memo to employees, a copy of which was obtained by CNN Business, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has reopened 42 offices around the world.
