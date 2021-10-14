Google, YouTube to block ads, monetization for denying climate change

FILE – This Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 photo provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority shows the implosion of the idled Colbert Fossil Plant at Tuscumbia, Ala. The federal utility is phasing out coal-fired electric generators in favor of cleaner energy alternatives. The plant operated for more than six decades beginning in 1955. According to a study from University College London climate scientists released on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, strict limits on amounts of fossil fuels extracted from the ground are needed to meet climate goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. (TVA via AP)

(WTVO) — Google says it will no longer allow content to be monetized or run ads that deny climate change, and that includes on YouTube.

The company made the announcement on its blog last week.

ABC News reported the new rules are likely a part of the tech giant’s larger effort to crack down on misinformation on its platforms.

“Advertisers simply don’t want their ads to appear next to this content,” the blogpost stated. “And publishers and creators don’t want ads promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos.”

The new policy will “prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change.”

Google said the content will include that which include references to climate change as a hoax or scam, or claims that deny that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, as well as claims that deny greenhouse gas emissions or human activity.

“When evaluating content against this new policy, we’ll look carefully at the context in which claims are made, differentiating between content that states a false claim as fact, versus content that reports on or discusses that claim,” the blogpost added. “We will also continue to allow ads and monetization on other climate-related topics, including public debates on climate policy, the varying impacts of climate change, new research and more.”

The company said it had consulted experts who contributed to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports.