(WTVO) — “We will not be able to fully meet consumer demand” for Halloween, Hershey CEO Michele Buck warned Thursday.

According to CNN Business, the company uses the same manufacturing lines to make its Halloween candies as it does for its regular products, and can only make one or the other.

Consumer demand for chocolate and sweets has remained high despite supply chain issues, labor shortages, and an increase in prices for raw materials.

The company said many of those problems are related to the war in Ukraine.

Hersheys says it is adding production lines in the hope of meeting demand in the next few years.