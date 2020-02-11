High levels of arsenic found in bottled water sold at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods

Tests conducted by a California nonprofit found high levels of arsenic levels in the water brands Peñafiel and Starkey, according to a report by CNN.
The testing, carried out by the Center for Environmental Health, found that Peñafiel and Starkey water contained higher levels of arsenic than tap water. The levels were high enough to violate California guidelines.
Peñafiel is owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper. It is sold at stores like Walmart and Target. Starkey is owned by and sold at Whole Foods.
The study corroborates Consumer Reports’ findings, which were released earlier in 2019. It found that Peñafiel and Starkey waters contained nearly double the federal limit of arsenic.
Arsenic can cause reproductive harm and cancer. It can also damage organs and cause hormone disruptions.
The Food and Drug Administration has not yet recalled either brand.
