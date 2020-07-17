Home Depot joins retailers requiring face masks in all stores

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 26: Customers shop at a Home Depot store on July 26, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. A shortage of single-family homes for sale in the U.S. is driving up home prices and causing many home owners to renovate rather than move, which is driving up earnings and stock prices for home improvement […]

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Home Depot announced Friday that it will begin requiring face masks in all U.S. stores beginning on July 22nd.

The move comes as major retailers are requiring face masks to halt the spread of COVID-19, in accordance with guidelines from health officials.

Home Depot says 85% of its stores already require face masks in compliance with local and state regulations.

“We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores,” said Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of stores for The Home Depot.

Home Depot says it will remind customers about the new requirement by posting signs at all store entrances and via audio announcements on store PA systems.

Social distancing captains and store associates will be available to provide masks to those shoppers who may not have one.

For customers who prefer alternative options to shopping in stores, homedepot.com offers the convenience of curbside pickup and home delivery.

