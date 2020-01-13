If you’ve purchased Infants’ Tylenol, you could be eligible for part of $6.3 million settlement

(WXIN) — Consumers who purchased Infants’ Tylenol over the past five years may be eligible to claim part of a $6.3 million settlement.

The plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit claim that the packaging is misleading, deceiving customers into believing Infants’ Tylenol is specially formulated for babies when it actually contains liquid acetaminophen of the same concentration as Children’s Tylenol. As a result, the lawsuit claims parents overpaid for the medication.

You’re eligible for the settlement if you bought the product between Oct. 3, 2014, and Jan. 6, 2020. You must file a claim by April 13, 2020. Learn more at this website.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. denies the allegations of deception and believes the two medications—Infants’ Tylenol and Children’s Tylenol—are distinct products. The company points to additional safety features included with Infants’ Tylenol, such as a dosage syringe.

The company has set up a settlement fund of up to $6.315 million. A maximum of seven bottles or $15.05 may be claimed without a proof of purchase; an unlimited number of bottles may be claimed with proof of purchase.

As part of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson will also make “reasonably diligent efforts” to modify the packaging of both products to make it clear that the liquid medicine in Infants’ Tylenol and Children’s Tylenol has the same concentration of acetaminophen.

