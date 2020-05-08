Introducing Magnolia, the 2020 Gerber Baby

(WTVO) — Look at that smile!

On Friday, Gerber revealed Magnolia Earl from Ross, California has been chosen to be the 2020 Gerber Baby.

She was chosen from more than 327,000 entries, according to WDSU.

Magnolia will turn 1 on Saturday, May 9th.

Magnolia is the first Gerbery baby who was adopted.

She was joined by her parents, Courtney and Earl, and the couple’s oldest daughters, Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, 8, for the announcement on Friday.

“This is incredible,” Courtney Earl said. “It means that when people see our families, or if you see a family that doesn’t necessarily match, that you don’t have to question the belonging of anybody in that family.”

Gerber has been choosing a baby spokesperson each year since 2010. Ann Turner Cook, the first Gerber baby, is 93 years old this year.

“In the 10 years we have hosted Photo Search, we have been proud to feature babies of diverse backgrounds. This year is no exception by featuring Magnolia, our first adopted Gerber Spokesbaby,” Gerber said Friday.

Magnolia will be featured on Gerber’s marketing campaigns for the next year, and her family will receive a $25,000 prize, plus $1,000 from Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart, and phones with an unlimited free service from Verizon.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

