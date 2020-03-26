(CNN) — Dyson may be known for vacuum cleaners and hand dryers, but the coronavirus has forced the company to shift its focus to ventilators.
James Dyson designed a new one in just ten days.
Now he’s making 15,000 of them to fight COVID-19.
He sent a letter to employees confirming the British government’s order for 10,000 units.
According to Dyson, the company designed and built an entirely new ventilator called the “Co-Vent” after getting a call ten days ago from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Dyson says the Co-Vent is designed for COVID-19 patients and can be manufactured quickly — which is key as the demand rises fast.
A company spokesperson says the ventilators should be ready by early April.
Dyson says he will donate 5,000 ventilators for the international fight against the pandemic.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois TV, radio stations unite in statewide fundraising drive to combat hunger, food bank shortages amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Indianapolis 500 postponed until August because of COVID-19
- Review: Virus could close Illinois community health centers
- James Dyson invents new ventilator, making 15,000 for healthcare providers
- Belvidere Chrylser plant to stay closed until April 14
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!