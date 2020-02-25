Jif releasing limited edition peanut butter to settle ‘GIF vs JIF’ pronunciation debate

(WTVO) — Peanut butter company Jif is settling the debate on how to pronounce GIF with a limited edition of it’s product.

People have long debated whether GIF, or Graphics Interchange Format, is pronounced with a hard or soft “g”.

The J.M. Smuckers Company is taking matters into its own hands, according to Business Insider, by teaming with GIPHY to sell containers of peanut butter “to put a lid on this decade-long debate and prove there is only one Jif … it’s creamy, delicious peanut butter, not a looping picture you can send to make friends and family laugh,” according to Jif’s vice president of marketing, Rebecca Scheidler.

The limited edition Jif will be available on Jif.com and Amazon.com while supplies last.

