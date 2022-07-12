CALIFORNIA (WTVO) — A judge in California has ruled that a lawsuit against the Subway restaurant chain claiming that it does not actually use fish in its “100% tuna” menu can proceed.

The lawsuit was brought by two people in San Francisco who alleged that subway was misleading its consumers, according to Fortune.

A lab test of tuna sold at Subway restaurants yielded “no identifiable tuna DNA,” according to a report by The New York Times, launched after the lawsuit was filed.

To conduct the test, a NYT reporter bought more than 60 sandwiches at Subway restaurants in the Los Angeles area, then packed the meat into Ziploc bags and stuffed them in a styrofoam shipping container with ice packs.

The paper then paid $500 for a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, to determine if Subway’s tuna included one of five different tuna species.

The lab later returned results that found “no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample,” the paper reported. “Therefore, we cannot identify the species.”

However, a separate investigation by Inside Edition did find that “tuna was definitely in all three samples we received.”

Subway responded to the plaintiff’s lawsuit by saying that traces of non-tuna DNA in its products may be the result of unintentional contact with other meat products at its restaurants and moved to have the case thrown out.

The company even created a Tuna Facts page on its website.

But the judge’s ruling means the case can continue.

“We are confident that Subway will prevail when the Court has an opportunity to consider all the evidence,” Subway said.

In 2020, a Subway franchisee in Ireland lost a taxation case after the Supreme Court ruled that the sandwich bread had too much sugar to meet the legal definition of bread.

In 2017, a U.S. appeals court tossed a lawsuit claiming Subway’s “footlong” sandwiches weren’t really 12 inches long.