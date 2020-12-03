Justice Department sues Facebook, alleging discrimination against American workers

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook has removed a large group called “Stop the Steal” that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests, including some members calling for violence, while falsely claiming that Democrats are “stealing” the election from Republicans. Though the group amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, it was just one among others, though smaller, that popped up as vote counting remained underway in several battleground states. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The U.S Department of Justice announced a lawsuit against Facebook on Thursday, alleging the social media company of discrimination against American workers in favor of temporary visa holders.

The lawsuit alleges that Facebook refused to hire qualified U.S. workers for more than 2,600 jobs, instead opting for temporary visa holders it sponsored for green cards.

The DOJ says Facebook deprived American workers for up to $156,000.

“The Department of Justice’s lawsuit alleges that Facebook engaged in intentional and widespread violations of the law, by setting aside positions for temporary visa holders instead of considering interested and qualified U.S. workers,” Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.

ABC News reports that the lawsuit is the result of a two-year investigation into Facebook’s hiring practices.

“Our message to workers is clear: if companies deny employment opportunities by illegally preferring temporary visa holders, the Department of Justice will hold them accountable,” Dreiband said. “Our message to all employers — including those in the technology sector — is clear: you cannot illegally prefer to recruit, consider, or hire temporary visa holders over U.S. workers.”

The lawsuit says Facebook did not advertise the jobs on its usual recruiting website, required applicants to apply by physical mail only, and refused to consider American workers for the positions.

“Facebook has been cooperating with the DOJ in its review of this issue and while we dispute the allegations in the complaint, we cannot comment further on pending litigation,” the company told ABC News.

