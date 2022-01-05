KFC adding plant-based fried chicken to its menu nationwide

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated product image provided by KFC shows plant-based chicken. Kentucky Fried Chicken plans to test plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at one of its restaurants in Atlanta. (KFC via AP)

(WTVO) — KFC restaurants will be launching a new, plant-based “chicken” to its menu, starting Monday – and only for a limited time.

According to CNBC, the chain will be offering a meat substitute from Beyond Meat, which mimics the taste and texture of chicken breasts.

“This is really about where the customer is going; they want to eat more plant-based proteins,” said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC. “It’s January, so it’s a time of New Year’s resolutions and wanting to do something different in your diet.”

Beyond Meat has also announced partnerships with Pizza Hut and Taco Bell to develop plant-based menu substitutes.

Burger King has partnered with Impossible Meat for its “Impossible Burger.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories