KFC adding plant-based fried chicken to its menu nationwide

This undated product image provided by KFC shows plant-based chicken. Kentucky Fried Chicken plans to test plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at one of its restaurants in Atlanta. (KFC via AP)

(WTVO) — KFC restaurants will be launching a new, plant-based “chicken” to its menu, starting Monday – and only for a limited time.

According to CNBC, the chain will be offering a meat substitute from Beyond Meat, which mimics the taste and texture of chicken breasts.

“This is really about where the customer is going; they want to eat more plant-based proteins,” said Kevin Hochman, president of KFC. “It’s January, so it’s a time of New Year’s resolutions and wanting to do something different in your diet.”

Beyond Meat has also announced partnerships with Pizza Hut and Taco Bell to develop plant-based menu substitutes.

Burger King has partnered with Impossible Meat for its “Impossible Burger.”