Kohl’s joins retailers closing on Thanksgiving

(WTVO) — Kohl’s announced Wednesday that it would be joining a growing list of retailers closing their doors on Thanksgiving Day 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” said Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass in a release. “We are deeply appreciative of how our team of Kohl’s associates have shown up to serve our customers through this pandemic and know that they will continue to show Kohl’s at our best throughout the holidays.”

The company said shoppers will still be able to make purchases online on Thanksgiving Day.

Kohl’s operates over 1,100 stores across 49 states.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Dicks’ Sporting Goods have also announced they will be closing on Thanksgiving Day this year.

