LinkedIn Training Promoted By Coca-Cola Says ‘Be Less White

SAN FRANCISCO – JANUARY 16: Cans of Coca-Cola are seen on the shelf at Tower Market January 16, 2004 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- Screenshots of a LinkdIn training seminar promoted by Coca-Cola saying ‘Be Less White’ have gone viral.

The course, called “Confronting Racism” has been removed by LinkedIn after social media backlash.

“The Confronting Racism course featuring Robin DiAngelo is no longer available in our course library, at the request of the 3rd party content provider we licensed this content from,” Nicole Leverich, vice president of corporate communications, told Newsweek in an email.

“In the U.S. and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white,” reads one of the slides, allegedly sent from an “internal whistleblower” and posted on Twitter by YouTube commentator Karlyn Borysenko.

Coca-Cola told Fox Business that the slides being attributed to a Coca-Cola training program “are not part of the company’s learning curriculum.”

“Our Better Together global training is part of a learning plan to help build an inclusive workplace. It is comprised of a number of short vignettes, each a few minutes long,” the company said.