LIST: Macy’s closing stores in 2020, clearance sales underway

The exterior of a Macy's department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than a dozen Macy’s stores will reportedly be closing this year according to a report from USA Today, and clearance sales at those soon-to-be shuttered stores are happening this month and running for up to 12 weeks.

While Macy’s officials have yet to confirm the number of locations closing, they told the publication they will “provide an update at our Investor Day on February 5.”

Local reports indicate more than a dozen stores will close in the next two months.

Here’s a list of the Macy’s stores reportedly closing in 2020:

Connecticut

  • Westfield Meriden Mall, Meriden

Florida

  • Pompano Citi Centre, Pompano Beach
  • Seminole Towne Center, Sanford
  • Indian River Mall, Vero Beach
  • The Falls, Miami Bloomingdales

Georgia

  • The Gallery at South DeKalb, Decatur
  • Macon Mall, Macon

Idaho

  • Lewiston Center Mall, Lewiston

Illinois

  • University Mall, Carbondale
  • Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee

Indiana

  • Muncie Mall, Muncie

Kansas

  • Prairie Village Shopping Center, Prairie Village

Kentucky

  • Towne Square Mall, Owensboro

Maryland

  • The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury

Massachusetts

  • The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster

Montana

  • Northside Center, Helena

North Carolina

  • Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem

Ohio

  • Northgate Mall, Greater Cincinnati
  • Ohio Valley Mall, St. Clairsville
  • Stow-Kent Plaza, Stow

Pennsylvania

  • Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg
  • Nittany Mall, State College

Tennessee

  • Rivergate Mall, Goodlettsville

Washington

  • Cascade Mall, Burlington
  • Downtown Seattle, Seattle
  • Downtown Walla Walla, Walla Walla

Just a day ago, Pier 1 Imports announced it plans to close up to 450 locations, which is nearly half of its stores.

