LIST: Macy’s closing stores in 2020, clearance sales underway

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than a dozen Macy’s stores will reportedly be closing this year according to a report from USA Today, and clearance sales at those soon-to-be shuttered stores are happening this month and running for up to 12 weeks.

While Macy’s officials have yet to confirm the number of locations closing, they told the publication they will “provide an update at our Investor Day on February 5.”

Local reports indicate more than a dozen stores will close in the next two months.

Here’s a list of the Macy’s stores reportedly closing in 2020:

Connecticut

Westfield Meriden Mall, Meriden

Florida

Pompano Citi Centre, Pompano Beach

Seminole Towne Center, Sanford

Indian River Mall, Vero Beach

The Falls, Miami Bloomingdales

Georgia

The Gallery at South DeKalb, Decatur

Macon Mall, Macon

Idaho

Lewiston Center Mall, Lewiston

Illinois

University Mall, Carbondale

Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee

Indiana

Muncie Mall, Muncie

Kansas

Prairie Village Shopping Center, Prairie Village

Kentucky

Towne Square Mall, Owensboro

Maryland

The Centre at Salisbury, Salisbury

Massachusetts

The Mall at Whitney Field, Leominster

Montana

Northside Center, Helena

North Carolina

Hanes Mall, Winston-Salem

Ohio

Northgate Mall, Greater Cincinnati

Ohio Valley Mall, St. Clairsville

Stow-Kent Plaza, Stow

Pennsylvania

Harrisburg Mall, Harrisburg

Nittany Mall, State College

Tennessee

Rivergate Mall, Goodlettsville

Washington

Cascade Mall, Burlington

Downtown Seattle, Seattle

Downtown Walla Walla, Walla Walla

Just a day ago, Pier 1 Imports announced it plans to close up to 450 locations, which is nearly half of its stores.

