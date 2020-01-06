Little Caesars to offer delivery nationwide through DoorDash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the first time ever, you can get Little Caesar’s Hot-N-Ready pizza delivered right to your door!

The third largest pizza chain in the U.S. announced it has teamed up with DoorDash to deliver their pizza nationwide.

The company, which was founded in 1959, has previously only sold their Detroit-style pizza for pick-up only.

Little Caesars says the delivery service began on Monday for all of its 5,000 stores nationwide.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

