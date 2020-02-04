Macy’s closing 125 stores, closing offices

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WTVO) — Retailer Macy’s says it plans to close 125 stores over the next three years and cut thousands of corporate jobs.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the store will lay off 2,000 corporate employees as it closes offices and consolidates its customer service facilities.

“We are taking the organization through significant structural change to lower costs, bring teams closer together, and reduce duplicative work,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement on Tuesday. “This will be a tough week for our team as we say goodbye to great colleagues and good friends. The changes we are making are deep and impact every area of the business, but they are necessary.”

After the closures, Macy’s says it will leave 400 stores open. About 100 of those will get improvements to the stores, technology, and marketing, and plans to expand it’s Backstage and Bloomingdale’s The Outlet stores.

The retailer is also planning to open smaller stores called Market by Macy’s which will carry a small selection of Macy’s goods. The first Market by Macy’s will open in Dallas on February 6th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

