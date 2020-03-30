Macy’s furloughs workers this week due to loss of ‘majority of sales’

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Macy’s department stores, which shut down on March 18th due to the outbreak of COVID-19, announced Monday that they would be laying off 130,000 employees after having “lost the majority” of sales.

Macy’s, which also owns Bloomingdales and Bluemercury brands, said the furloughs would begin this week.

The company plans to continue to operate its distribution centers and call centers to serve customers shopping online.

Furloughed worker will continue to receive benefits at least through May, after which it plans to bring workers back on a staggered basis.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

