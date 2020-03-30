Macy’s furloughs workers this week due to loss of ‘majority of sales’

(WTVO) — Macy’s department stores, which shut down on March 18th due to the outbreak of COVID-19, announced Monday that they would be laying off 130,000 employees after having “lost the majority” of sales.
Macy’s, which also owns Bloomingdales and Bluemercury brands, said the furloughs would begin this week.
The company plans to continue to operate its distribution centers and call centers to serve customers shopping online.
Furloughed worker will continue to receive benefits at least through May, after which it plans to bring workers back on a staggered basis.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Ogle County confirms 1st case of coronavirus
- Gov. Pritzker rips federal response, says they sent wrong kind of masks
- Packers re-sign return specialist Ervin
- LIVE: 1 new case of COVID-19 in Winnebago County
- UW Madison students test positive for COVID-19 upon return from Spring Break
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!