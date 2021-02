(WTVO) — Three years after it removed it, McDonalds is bringing back Hi-C Orange Lavaburst to its menu after customer complaints.

The iconic drink will begin returning to select locations beginning February 15th.

There is a Hi-C Orange Lavaburst finder at mcdfinder.com.

“The loyal fandom of this deliciously fun and fruity beverage that teases your taste buds dates back to 1955, when it first debuted on McDonald’s menus,” the company said in a press release.