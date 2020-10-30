McDonald’s iconic McRib returns on December 2nd

(WTVO) — McDonald’s elusive McRib sandwich is returning to restaurants on December 2nd.

The company made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning.

good morning to everyone who asked how i was doing last week



and to everyone else…McRib is back 12.2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 30, 2020

Don’t believe the hype surrounding this iconic sandwich?

There’s a website dedicated to McRib sightings so you’ll know where to go when you’re craving one.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

