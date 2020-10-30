McDonald’s iconic McRib returns on December 2nd

(WTVO) — McDonald’s elusive McRib sandwich is returning to restaurants on December 2nd.

The company made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning.

Don’t believe the hype surrounding this iconic sandwich?

There’s a website dedicated to McRib sightings so you’ll know where to go when you’re craving one.

