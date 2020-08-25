McDonald’s introduces new Chicken McNuggets, McFlurry flavors

(CNN) — McDonald’s is introducing two new menu items: Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry, as it tries to lure customers back during the pandemic.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets is the first new McNuggets flavor in the U.S. since they first hit the menu in 1983.

The spicy version has a breaded tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers.

They come with the company’s first new dipping sauce in three years: Mighty Hot Sauce.

The sauce includes a blend of crushed red pepper, spicy chilies, and garlic.

As for the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry, it includes vanilla soft-serve ice cream, Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces, and caramel topping.

Both new items will hit U.S. restaurants on September 16th and will be available for a limited time.

