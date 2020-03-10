McDonald’s introducing Little Mac and Double Big Mac

(WIVB) — For years, you’ve known, and maybe munched on, the McDonald’s Big Mac. On Tuesday morning, the fast food chain introduced a couple of alternatives to the popular hamburger.
The Little Mac and the Double Big Mac will be available nationwide on Wednesday, but only for a limited time at participating restaurants.
“For those days when you only need a lil’ bit of Big Mac love in your life,” is how the Little Mac, which contains one patty, was described.
The Double Big Mac is, essentially, what the name says — a Big Mac with four beef patties, instead of two.
“The Big Mac is more than a burger — over the past 50 years it has become an international icon and a consistent favorite for our fans,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Sunshine Returns Ahead of Wednesday’s Rain Chances
- 15-month-old dies after alleged abuse; Janesville man in custody
- Janesville man arrested for 11th OWI after ‘domestic disturbance’
- Illinois lawmakers aim to protect data collected by household digital devices
- Investigator: Body had ‘exact clothing’ as missing toddler
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!