McDonald’s to close 200 restaurants

(CNN) – McDonald’s is reportedly closing 200 U.S. locations.

USA Today reports that most of the closures will be in Walmart stores.

McDonald’s planned to shutter these restaurants in the future, but the timeline was moved up. That could likely be from the coronavirus, which impacted operations at 30,000 restaurants.

McDonald’s says its second-quarter net income fell 68 percent to $484 million.

