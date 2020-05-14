Meijer to extend store hours starting Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer will be extending its store hours starting on Friday.

Starting on May 15, the stores will close at midnight and open at 6 a.m.

Meijer Express locations will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available all day.

In addition, the Grand Rapids-based retailer will extend its dedicated shopping times for shoppers age 60 or older, and those with chronic conditions to 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, there will be dedicated shopping times from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for essential workers and Meijer employees.

Pharmacies will continue to open at 7 a.m. on those days.

In March, Meijer began closing overnight to allow workers more time to clean and restock. Since that time, stores have been open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“These extended hours will best serve all our customers and provide more flexibility to shop Meijer stores,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer president and CEO in a news release. “As communities begin to re-open, it’s more important than ever that we find new ways to adjust and reshape how our customers shop for products they need while keeping their families safe.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

