Mountain Dew to introduce ‘Flamin’ Hot’ flavor

(WTVO) — If you’re a fan of spicy stuff, Mountain Dew has got you covered with its new Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot.

Product News: PepsiCo takes @Fritolay's Flamin' Hot franchise (think Cheetos) to Mtn Dew. Announcing an online-only LTO offering available Aug. 31. pic.twitter.com/uOu83g9DlP — Beverage Digest (@BeverageDigest) August 25, 2021

Beverage Digest reports that PepsiCo is taking Frito Lay’s “Flamin’ Hot” variants to its Mountain Dew drinks, with the new flavor going on sale on August 31st.

“This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW,” Matt Nielsten, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo, said in a press release.

The new beverage will only be available online for a limited time only.