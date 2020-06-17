Mrs. Butterworth’s to undergo packaging review after ‘Aunt Jemima’, ‘Uncle Ben’s’ announce redesigns

(WTVO) — The owner of the Mrs. Butterworth’s brand announced Wednesday that it will undertake “a complete brand and packaging review” after Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s are reportedly undergoing redesigns to “eliminate racial bias” in the packaging.

According to Fox News, Conagra Brands said Mrs. Butterworth’s is “intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother,” but acknowledged that the packaging could be problematic.

“We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values,” the company said.

“We understand that our actions help play an important role in eliminating racial bias and as a result, we have begun a complete brand and packaging review on Mrs. Butterworth’s,” the statement continued. “It’s heartbreaking and unacceptable that racism and racial injustices exist around the world. We will be part of the solution. Let’s work together to progress toward change.”

Quaker Oats announced Wednesday that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand, and Mars Inc. said it would give Uncle Ben’s a new “visual identity” to “evolve” the brand in an effort to “end racial bias and injustices.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

