New Coca-Cola cherry vanilla launches nationwide Monday

(FOX NEWS) — Coca-Cola is releasing a new flavor you will fall in love with just in time for Valentine’s Day

The beverage company is bringing together an iconic duo, cherry and vanilla to make one tasty soda.

Coca-Cola says the inspiration for its new flavor comes from you, the fans, with Coca-Cola freestyle data claiming customers have been mixing these two flavors more than any others.

Cherry Vanilla Coke and Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar will hit store shelves in bottles and cans starting this Monday.

