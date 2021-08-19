OnlyFans to ban pornography starting in October

Valery Lopez is seen in a cellphone screen as she poses for pictures with photographer Michael Davis (R) during a photoshoot to make content for her OnlyFans profile, in Caracas, on December 1, 2020. – Young Venezuelans use the English content subscription service OnlyFans to overcome the economic crisis. (Photo by Cristian HERNANDEZ / AFP) (Photo by CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO) — The U.K. based company OnlyFans, which is known for its adults-only subscription fan pages, will begin banning sexually explicit material this fall.

According to Variety, the company is making the change to “comply with the requests of our banking and payout partners.”

Effective Oct. 1, 2021, “OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct,” the company said in a statement. “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

The site will continue to allow creators to post content with nudity as long as it is “consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy,” Variety reported.

OnlyFans, founded in 2016, has amassed more than 130 million users, and allows content creators to charge a subscription to “fans” who can then gain access to private posts. The platform contains content featuring fitness, comedy, cooking, music and more, and has been used by notable celebrity personalities, but has become notable for it’s X-rated content.