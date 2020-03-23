Papa Johns hiring 20,000 workers to meet demand during coronavirus pandemic

(WTVO/AP) — Papa Johns says it is hiring up to 20,000 workers “immediately” to cope with a surge in business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to FOX Business, in most cases, applicants will be interviewed and start work on the same day.

“For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s,” Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer Marvin Boakye said.

Walmart is planning to hire 150,000 new associates to help support the demand of goods and is reducing the usual two-week application cycle down to only 24 hours.

Dollar General said Monday that it plans to hire up to 50,000 workers by the end of April as customers continue to head to its stores to stock up on household supplies.

CVS Health also announced Monday that it is looking to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. The company is also giving employee bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to workers required to be at its facilities.

Other companies have also announced they are hiring more employees, among them Amazon and Domino’s Pizza.

