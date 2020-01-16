Payless Shoesource bringing back brick-and-mortar stores

NEW YORK (AP) – After shutting down all of its stores, a major shoe outlet is coming back to brick-and-mortar.

Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets. The Topeka-based business said it wants to reinvigorate its largest business market, Latin America.

It also will relaunch its U.S. e-commerce site and open some stores in the U.S., but didn’t offer details. Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and closed the remaining 2,000-plus stores in North America.

The latest bankruptcy filing didn’t affect its 710 franchises or stores in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The chain previously filed for Chapter 11 in April 2017.

