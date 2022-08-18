(WTVO) — If you’re a football fan who agonizes each time you need to make a run for the fridge while watching a game, Pepsi is introducing a 55″ 4K “Gametime Fridge TV” with a refrigerator built in.

With the click of a button, the wall-mounted LED TV will reveal a 16-can fridge.

According to the company, “The Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV is a cutting-edge 55’ 4K LED screen with a fully functional 16-can beverage refrigerator built into store fan-favorite Pepsi products, including Pepsi Zero Sugar. With the click of a button, via a seamless motorized system secured to the state-of-the-art wall mounted refrigerator, the TV screen gently glides from center to the viewer’s right, revealing a display of ice-cold Pepsi cans, all without having to take your eyes off the TV. The result: an enhanced game watching experience, ensuring fans never miss a single down again.”

Pepsi will offer the fridge to one lucky football fan via a national sweepstakes. To enter, fans can share who they’re looking forward to spending gamedays with this season on the Pepsi Twitter and Instagram with #GametimeFridge TV and #PepsiSweepstakes.

“As a longtime NFL partner, Pepsi has always looked for new and innovative ways to enhance the football watching experience. This season we couldn’t be more excited to bring fans the very first Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV,” said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. “We are excited to kick off this season with something that will truly enable fans everywhere to unapologetically enjoy a full day of football watching every weekend without having to miss any of the action when they want to grab another ice-cold Pepsi or Pepsi Zero Sugar.”