Pizza shops facing pepperoni shortage

(CNN) — The pandemic has left us with shortages in items ranging from toilet paper, to disinfectant wipes, and even coins, but if you’re a pizza lover, the coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni may be even more troubling.

News outlets including USA Today report that small pizza shops say they’re seeing higher prices for the popular topping.

According to Bloomberg, a South Dakota shop is paying $4.12 for a pound for it, compared to $2.87 a pound in January of 20-19.

Bloomberg also found a New York pizzeria that says it’s paying $6 a pound, up from $4 a pound earlier this year.

The paper reports that large chains like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars and Papa John’s are not getting hit with price increases.

That’s because their prices are set in long term contracts.

