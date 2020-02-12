Popular insulin pump recalled amid dosage errors

(WEHT) – The FDA has issued a recall for a popular insulin pump: the Medtronic Mini-med 600 series.

The faulty pump delivers incorrect doses of insulin, which can lead to serious complications. At least one patient has died and more than 2,000 have been injured by the devices. The defect has to do with the retainer ring that doesn’t properly lock in the insulin cartridges.

The FDA says they received at least 26,000 complaints about the pumps.

Diabetic patients with the devices are encouraged to call Meditronic or talk to their doctor immediately.

