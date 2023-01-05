(Press Release) – ROCKFORD, IL – Chief Judge John S. Lowry and Winnebago County Chairman Joseph Chiarelli are pleased to announce that the Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State Street, Rockford, Illinois 61101, will partially reopen to the public on January 9, 2023.

Individuals will be able to access the offices of the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Winnebago County Public Defender, Winnebago County Coroner, and Winnebago County Jury Commission. The fourth floor courtrooms and traffic courtroom on the first floor will also be available for court proceedings. Remaining areas in the courthouse remain under various stages of remediation. A date for full re-occupancy has yet to be determined.

Certain Winnebago County court proceedings may be held in a location not listed on the original court notice. Similarly, virtual attendance may be the only option. The public is encouraged to check the status of scheduled court proceedings prior to the court date by viewing the “Winnebago County Courthouse Operations and Scheduling Page” on the 17th Circuit Court Website. A standing court calendar has been created to provide greater certainty and increase jury trial capabilities until a full re-occupancy of the courthouse can take place.

The Office of the Winnebago County Circuit Clerk will continue to provide public services from a satellite office located on the 2nd floor of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center (CJC), 650 West State Street, Rockford, Illinois 61102.