Taking care of and holding on to a reliable car, rather than buying or leasing a new one every few years, is a smart financial move, especially right now, with the high price of new and used cars, experts say.

It’s a milestone people will always remember – reaching 100, 200 even 300,000 miles with their car!



It’s not just a point of pride, crossing 200,00 miles– it’s also a money-saver because you’re not buying a new car!

So, what’s the secret to helping your car go the distance?



According to Mike Quincy, Consumer Reports Auto Editor, “Stay on top of problems and follow the maintenance schedule for your car! And don’t delay routine oil and filter changes, belt replacements or tire rotations.”



But how often you should service your car can vary depending on climate and other factors.– If you live where weather is extreme or drive in lots of traffic – shorter service intervals may be necessary. The owner’s manual makes this clear.



And CR says – don’t cheap out!



“Make sure to always buy original equipment or equivalent parts, like belts and hoses from name-brand suppliers–You don’t have to buy from the dealer, but make sure you’re buying quality parts,” Quinicy said.

Using the wrong oil or transmission fluid could wreak havoc on your car, or even void your warranty!

Looking to reach 200K miles with your next car? Start with a vehicle that has a proven track record of rock solid reliability. Every year Consumer Reports surveys its members, and from hundreds of thousands of responses identifies the most reliable, problem-free vehicles that can go 200,000 miles or more with proper care.

“If you’re looking to buy a new car that will take you beyond 200,000 miles, our data shows you can’t go wrong with Toyota Camry or Prius or a Honda Accord,” Quincy said.



Those are good options as used cars, as are the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Nissan Altima, and Subaru Legacy.

