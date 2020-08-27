Report: Walmart partnering with Microsoft to buy TikTok

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. President Donald Trump will order China’s ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, according to reports published Friday, July 31, 2020. “We are looking at TikTok,” Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. “We may be banning TikTok.” (AP Photo/File)

(WTVO) — Walmart says it is partnering with Microsoft to buy TikTok, according to a new report.

The retail giant confirmed the news to KNWA on Thursday, saying “We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators.”

Social media platform TikTok is currently owned by ByteDance, a company headquartered in Beijing. The U.S. government has voiced concerns about the Chinese application and how it uses the data it collects on U.S. citizens who use it.

Although TikTok says it stores its user data in the U.S., backup servers are located in Singapore.

The Pentagon and the U.S. House of Representatives banned TikTok from government-issued mobile devices in July. President Donald Trump has also called for the apps ban, signing an executive order on August 6th demanding that an American company purchase TikTok’s U.S. business.

ByteDance is nearing an agreement to sell it’s U.S., Canadian, Australian and New Zealand operations. Companies such as Oracle and Netflix have reportedly also been intersted in TikTok.

