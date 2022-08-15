ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said.

According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a year ago.

In response, the amusement park chain has been slowly raising admission prices to reduce the number of “rowdy teenagers running around,” Bassoul said.

“We realized that we had discounted too much and we were filling the park” with the wrong kinds of customers, he added.

On Sunday night, three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois.

Law enforcement responded about 7:50 p.m. following multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots at the amusement park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago, the Gurnee Police Department said.

A 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Illinois, had a thigh wound and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, had a leg wound, police said. They were taken to a hospital and their wounds were described as non-life-threatening.

A third victim had a shoulder injury and declined to be taken to a hospital.

The amusement park, which closes at 8 p.m., was evacuated.

Bassoul, who became CEO in November 2021, made the call in an earnings call with investors last Thursday. Customers reacted negatively to his comments and Wall Street’s KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the company’s shares, according to the Post.