(WTVO) — Mars Wrigley has issued an apology to China after referring to Taiwan as a country in a new ad.

Snickers is introducing a new, limited-time candy bar in South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan, but the inclusion of Taiwan caused a backlash on Chinese social media.

“Mars Wrigley respects China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and conducts its business operations in strict compliance with local Chinese laws and regulations,” the company wrote, according to Reuters.

In 1949, Taiwan became its own territory after defeated nationalists fled there as the Communist Party seized control of the Chinese mainland.

Beijing considers Taiwan a part of its territory, while Taiwan says only its people can determine if it will be a sovereign nation.

This week, tensions between the United States and China reached their highest peak in decades after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, the highest-ranking U.S. official to do so.

China began a series of military exercises in response and calls for Beijing to launch a full-scale assault on Taiwan have been widespread on social media.