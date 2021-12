This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a T-Mobile store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(WTVO) — T-Mobile is paying all of its 75,000 workers a minimum wage of $20 an hour.

CEO Mike Sievert announced the wage increase on Friday, saying “This move is about inclusion, and we wanted to draw a line that ensures no employee is left behind.”

The company says it hopes the pay raise helps attract more workers in a time when inflation is hurting middle class families.

After merging with Sprint last year, the company says it hopes to add 5,000 employees to its staff.