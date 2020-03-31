Taco Bell giving out free tacos on Tuesday

(CNN) – Taco Bell is offering a free Doritos Locos taco to everyone in America.

On Tuesday, drive-thru guests will receive a free beef nacho cheese Doritos Loco taco. There is no purchase necessary.

Taco Bell’s CEO says it is a way to thank everyone for showing up for their communities. It’s one of many initiatives underway to promote COVID-19 safety for both employees and customers.

The fast-food Mexican chain is also donating $1 million to “No Kid Hungry,” which is a national campaign to end childhood hunger.

The timing is important with some kids missing government lunch programs with schools closed.

Taco Bell customers can help by rounding up the total on their meal receipts to support No Kid Hungry.

Taco Bell expects to give away at least one million tacos, but the deal is not available for delivery. And it’s only good while supplies last.

