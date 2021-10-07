Target implements ‘Buy now, Pay later’ program ahead of holiday season

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Target is adding more ways to make the holidays easier on shoppers this year.

The retailer has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans on certain items.

The new program will allow customers to walk out with what they want from Target and pay for those purchases over time.

“We know our guests want easy and affordable payment options that work within their family’s budget,” says Gemma Kubat, Target’s president of financial and retail services.

Target’s announcement comes ahead of its three-day Deal Days sale, which begins Sunday. The sale kicks off the retailer’s holiday shopping season and launches a new price match guarantee.