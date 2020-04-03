Target to begin limiting number of customers in store, beginning Saturday

(WTVO) — Target has become the latest retailer to add new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus by limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores.

Beginning Saturday, April 4th, the chain “will actively monitor and, when needed, meter guest traffic in its nearly 1,900 stores nationwide to promote social distancing.”

Target made the announcement on Thursday, according to USA Today.

The retailer said occupancy limits will vary store to store, based on each location’s square footage.

Target also said it would be providing staff with disposable face masks and gloves.

