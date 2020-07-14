Target’s teacher discount is coming back July 19th

(WTVO) — Target has announced it’s back-to-school discount for teachers is returning this summer.
According to USA Today, the discount will be available from Sunday, July 19th through August 29th for “K-12 teachers, homeschoolers, daycare/early learning educators, university or college professors, and vocational/trade/technical school teachers.”
Teachers can verify their eligibility for the discount through the Target Circle loyalty program on the retailer’s app or online at Target.com/teacherprep.
Target also said it would offer a discount for college students this year, beginning July 20th through the end of August. The discount will give students $5 off a one-time order of a purchase of $20 or more.
Learn more at Target.com.
