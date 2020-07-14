Target’s teacher discount is coming back July 19th

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Target has announced it’s back-to-school discount for teachers is returning this summer.

According to USA Today, the discount will be available from Sunday, July 19th through August 29th for “K-12 teachers, homeschoolers, daycare/early learning educators, university or college professors, and vocational/trade/technical school teachers.”

Teachers can verify their eligibility for the discount through the Target Circle loyalty program on the retailer’s app or online at Target.com/teacherprep.

Target also said it would offer a discount for college students this year, beginning July 20th through the end of August. The discount will give students $5 off a one-time order of a purchase of $20 or more.

Learn more at Target.com.

