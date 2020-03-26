Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary, bonus to pay employees

(WTVO) — The CEO of Texas Roadhouse is giving up his salary and bonus for the year so he can pay the restaurant chain’s front-line workers.
According to MarketWatch, CEO W. Kent Taylor is also suspending they company’s dividend during the coronavirus pandemic.
Louisville Business First reported that, in 2018, Taylor’s base salary was $525,000.
