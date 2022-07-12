(WTVO) — Toro has announced it will be selling a robotic, battery-powered autonomous lawn mower in 2023.

Although autonomous lawn mowers are already on the market, at present homeowners must bury a perimeter wire around the boundary of their property to keep the machine from wandering off and into a neighbor’s yard or the street.

Not so with Toro’s upcoming mower, which is said to use a vision-based camera system to map and localize the yard and navigate around structures and landscaping.

“Our commitment to alternative power, smart connected, and autonomous technologies will enable people to create an amazing space for their families and do more of what they love for generations to come,” said Greg Janey, Vice President, Residential & Landscape Contractor Business and Center for Technology, Research and Innovation (CTRI) at The Toro Company.

The mower, which will operate similar to robot vacuum cleaners made by iRobot or Shark, can be operated by a smartphone app or integrated with Amazon Alexa or Google Home for voice commands or scheduling.

Toro also says the mower will be powered by the same 60V Flex-Force battery system that energizes its current lineup of gas-free cordless landscape products.

Toro says the smart mower will be available in spring 2023, with pre-orders to begin later this year. No price has been announced, but currently available autonomous mowers retail for between $600-$4,000.