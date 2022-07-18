(WTVO) — The iconic American toy store, Toys ‘R’ Us, is poised for a comeback this fall after declaring bankruptcy and closing stores in 2018.

The company will be opening stores inside every Macy’s store in the U.S. in the next few months, CNN reported Monday.

The stores will have a 1,000 square feet presence in smaller stores and up to 10,000 square feet in flagship Macy’s in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Honolulu, Houston and San Francisco.

The stores will begin opening in late July through October.

Macy’s and Toys R Us announced the partnership in a press release last year.