250 Victoria’s Secret, 50 Bath & Body Works stores to close permanently as pandemic hammers retailers

Business
Posted: / Updated:
775233869BB00061_Victoria_s_1551735896546

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 29: VS Angels celebrate the Victoria?s Secret Fashion Show airing December 2 (10/9c) on the ABC Television Network at the new VIP Runway Experience located in the NYC Fifth Avenue flagship store on November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

(WXIN) — Two more notable retail chains will close some stores permanently after being hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

L Brands, parent company of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, will close about 300 stores in the U.S. and Canada, USA Today reported.

The company disclosed the move in an online posting about its quarterly earnings. L Brands plans to close about 250 Victoria’s Secret stores in the U.S. and Canada plus 50 Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S.

According to USA Today, L Brands’ total company sales dropped 37% in the quarter ending May 2. Almost all stores have been shut down since March 17 due to the pandemic.

It’s the latest blow to the retail sector this week. Pier 1 Imports announced plans to close its remaining stores and liquidate after failing to find a buyer. J.C. Penney said it would close more than 240 stores as part of its bankruptcy restructuring plan.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories