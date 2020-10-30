Walmart resumes sales of firearms, says removal linked to ‘geographically isolated’ incidents of civil unrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an about face from an announcement made yesterday, Walmart said Friday it would resume sales of guns and ammo at its stores.

The retailer said the decision to remove the firearms from store shelves was due to “civil unrest earlier this week [which] resulted in damage to several of our stores.” In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, Walmart said it wished to “head off any potential theft of firearms if stores are broken into amid social unrest.”

On Friday, the company said, “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

The company made a similar movie in June amid nationwide protests.

