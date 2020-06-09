Walmart selling Skittles flavored freezer pops

(WTVO) — Looking to cool off this summer? Walmart is selling Skittles-flavored freezer pops!

The frozen treat look just like classic freezer pops, but come in all the Skittles flavors you’ve come to expect, including lemon, green apple, orange, strawberry and grape.

Walmart is selling boxes of 70 for $6.98.

Photo: Walmart

