Walmart+ to challenge Amazon Prime

Business
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Walmart is planning its own membership program to rival Amazon Prime, called Walmart+.

Walmart+ is set to be unveiled in July.

Recode reports that a yearly subscription is 98 dollars, and includes same-day delivery, fuel discounts, and other perks.

Grocery options are also reportedly included to take on Amazon’s ownership of Whole Foods.

Walmart has already been experimenting with one-day delivery in some areas.

The retailer has declined to comment.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories