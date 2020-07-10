Walmart+ to challenge Amazon Prime

(CNN) — Walmart is planning its own membership program to rival Amazon Prime, called Walmart+.
Walmart+ is set to be unveiled in July.
Recode reports that a yearly subscription is 98 dollars, and includes same-day delivery, fuel discounts, and other perks.
Grocery options are also reportedly included to take on Amazon’s ownership of Whole Foods.
Walmart has already been experimenting with one-day delivery in some areas.
The retailer has declined to comment.
